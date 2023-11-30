Tech billionaire Elon Musk has found himself in hot water once again, this time due to his endorsement of an antisemitic post on the platform X. Advertisers have pulled their spending from the platform, causing Musk to respond with a defiant and profane message to the advertisers. Although Musk takes responsibility for his actions, he believes that the blame lies with the advertisers, accusing them of attempting to “blackmail” him with money.

Musk’s endorsement of the antisemitic post has generated widespread criticism, including condemnation from the White House and Tesla investors. Major corporate spenders such as Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc. have distanced themselves from X. Musk addressed Disney CEO Robert Iger specifically, calling him out from the stage of the New York Times DealBook conference.

In a surprising turn of events, Musk has offered an apology for his choice of words, marking a rare occurrence of him expressing regret. However, he emphasized that his recent visit to Israel, where he toured areas affected by a Hamas attack, was planned prior to the backlash. He also sported a dog tag on stage, symbolizing the call for the return of hostages captured by Hamas.

Throughout the conference, Musk defended himself by highlighting his accomplishments. He touted Tesla’s production of more electric cars than its competitors and SpaceX’s status as the leading company in satellite launches. Furthermore, he urged people to judge him based on his actions rather than his words. Musk’s market power in key industries has given him significant political influence, a fact he attributes to his companies executing well.

Musk also voiced his grievances with the Biden administration, citing the snub of Tesla from a White House summit on electric vehicles. This perceived brush-off has strained his relationship with President Joe Biden and has caused Musk to question whether he would vote for Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Despite his clashes with the Biden administration, Musk has shown leaning towards the Republican party. He made appearances at a Republican fundraiser and hosted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he announced his presidential bid for 2024. Additionally, Musk expressed his disagreement with the idea of unions and questioned the need for unionization at carmakers.

In the midst of the controversy, Musk briefly touched on his departure from Open AI, a company he co-founded. While discussing former CEO Sam Altman, Musk revealed his mixed feelings and alluded to potential dangers related to artificial intelligence.

Ultimately, Elon Musk’s controversial remarks and behavior have once again placed him in the spotlight, inviting criticism and scrutiny from various quarters. The consequences of his actions not only impact the reputation of X but also raise questions about his political influence and relationship with other industry leaders.

