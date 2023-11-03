Le Faʻalauteleina o le Diablo: Mai Taaloga Vitio i luga ole RPG luga ole laulau

Blizzard Entertainment, Glass Cannon Unplugged, and Genuine Entertainment have come together to announce an exciting new addition to the Diablo franchise: a tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) adaptation. Building on the success of Diablo 4, the TTRPG aims to bring the immersive world of Sanctuary to tabletops around the world.

The core book for the Diablo TTRPG is set to launch in the fall of 2024, following a pre-order campaign on Kickstarter. This long-term tabletop gaming program promises to be a treat for both avid Diablo fans and tabletop RPG enthusiasts. Drawing inspiration from Diablo 4, the TTRPG will explore the overworld and underworld of Sanctuary, allowing players to embark on thrilling adventures with mechanics familiar to fans of the video game.

While the TTRPG mirrors the thematic setting of Diablo 4, Glass Cannon Unplugged and Blizzard Entertainment have plans to release future supplements that delve into other periods of Diablo’s rich timeline. This means that players can look forward to new and exciting content that expands the lore and gameplay beyond the events of Diablo 4.

What sets the Diablo TTRPG apart is its integration with Diablo: The Board Game, a cooperative adventure board game set to launch in the fall of 2025. Both games will be designed to complement each other, offering interchangeable game components, shared accessories, and complementary expansions. This fully integrated product line will create a seamless cross-platform experience for players, allowing them to immerse themselves in the Diablo universe like never before.

With the success of Diablo 4, it’s no surprise that Blizzard Entertainment has chosen to further expand the franchise. The critically acclaimed game received high praise from both players and critics alike, solidifying its status as a must-play title. The transition from video game to tabletop RPG opens up new possibilities for storytelling and exploration in the world of Diablo.

As we eagerly await the release of the Diablo TTRPG, fans can subscribe for updates on Glass Cannon Unplugged's website to stay informed and be the first to embark on exciting new adventures in Sanctuary.

Q: When will the Diablo TTRPG be available for pre-order?

A: The pre-order campaign for the Diablo TTRPG will launch soon on Kickstarter. Stay tuned for updates on Glass Cannon Unplugged’s website.

Q: Will there be future expansions for the TTRPG?

A: Yes, Glass Cannon Unplugged and Blizzard Entertainment have plans for future supplements that will explore different periods of Diablo’s timeline.

Q: How will the TTRPG and board game interact with each other?

A: The Diablo TTRPG and Diablo: The Board Game will have interchangeable game components, shared accessories, and complementary expansions, creating a fully integrated product line.

Q: Can I play the TTRPG without having played Diablo 4?

A: Absolutely! While the TTRPG draws thematic inspiration from Diablo 4, it is designed to be enjoyed by both Diablo fans and tabletop RPG enthusiasts, regardless of their familiarity with the video game.