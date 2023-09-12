Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

tala

O le iPhone 15 Pro Max o loʻo faʻamoemoe e maua se tau maualuga

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 12, 2023
O le iPhone 15 Pro Max o loʻo faʻamoemoe e maua se tau maualuga

Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

Faʻamatalaga:
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

punaoa:
- Leai ni URL na tuʻuina atu.

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

tala

Football Manager 2024 Faʻasalalau: Faʻaaliga Fou ma Aso Faʻasalalau Faʻaalia

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
tala

Le iPhone 15 Pro ma le iPhone 15 Pro Max: O se Vaʻaiga lautele o Faʻataʻitaʻiga Fou

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
tala

O le OM System Tough TG-7: O se Fa'aopoopo Fou i le Fa'asologa o Mea Pu'epu'e Fa'amau

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua e misia

Tekonolosi

Ua fa'alauiloa e Apple le iPhone 15 ma le iPhone 15 Pro i le Fa'aaliga Fa'aletausaga

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Fa'ailoaina o Fa'amaumauga Fa'amaumauga a Kanata: Ose Punaoa Fa'atekinolosi mo Tala'aga Fa'asolopito o Kanata

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Apple e faʻamalolo iOS 17 ma iPadOS 17 ia Setema 18

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

E su'esu'e e le au su'esu'e i le vateatea Fa'amaoniga o le Baryon Acoustic Oscillations i le atulaulau

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga