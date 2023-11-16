New Options for Reading Comics as Comixology App Transitions to Kindle

The way you read comics on your digital device is about to change. Starting December 4th, the Comixology app, a popular platform for reading comics, will no longer be functional. But fear not, because Amazon has announced that the Comixology app will merge with the Kindle app, offering readers new options and improved features.

In a support document, Amazon has stated that users will be able to access their Comixology comics, graphic novels, and manga titles directly in the Kindle app. While you will need to download any Comixology books you were reading into the Kindle app, Amazon reassures readers that their progress in a book will automatically sync over. Additionally, customers can still purchase comics from Amazon’s Comixology section on its store.

Amazon is committed to making the transition smooth for users, and the company has made improvements to the Kindle app to cater to comics enthusiasts. One such enhancement is the “Comics & Manga” filter, allowing readers to easily locate their comic and manga collections in the library. The app will also group together issues, volumes, and omnibuses from the same series, providing a more organized reading experience.

To further personalize the reading experience, the Kindle app allows users to hide and unhide specific books. Any books that were set to hidden in the Comixology app will carry over this setting in the Kindle app. Comixology has also released a video demonstrating how to seamlessly adapt to the Kindle app for comics.

Although the merger between Comixology and Kindle has been a long time coming since Amazon’s acquisition of Comixology in 2014, the recent changes have met some resistance. However, Amazon remains dedicated to improving the comic reading experience, and this transition presents new opportunities for both avid and casual comic readers.

