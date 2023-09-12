Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Tekonolosi

Tesla Cybertruck: Hubcap Drama i luga ole Alatele

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 12, 2023
Tesla Cybertruck: Hubcap Drama i luga ole Alatele

A recent sighting of Tesla’s highly-anticipated Cybertruck on a freeway in California took an unexpected turn when one of its hubcaps flew off and narrowly missed hitting a car. The incident was captured on a dashcam video uploaded to YouTube.

The video shows the Cybertruck in the second lane of traffic, when suddenly at the 10-second mark, the hubcap becomes dislodged and launches into the air. It travels a distance before crashing back down onto the fourth lane. The vehicle in front of the dashcam car brakes sharply to avoid the hubcap, but ends up driving over it, causing it to roll by the dashcam vehicle. Fortunately, the outcome was not worse, as it is impossible to predict how drivers would react in such situations.

While there could be various reasons for a hubcap falling off, such as poor attachment or design, it is unclear what caused this particular incident. Tesla’s engineers will undoubtedly investigate the matter to ensure that any necessary improvements are made before the official release of the Cybertruck.

The launch event for the Cybertruck is expected to be announced soon, following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this year. However, Musk’s track record with meeting deadlines raises some uncertainty. Nevertheless, the production of the Cybertruck has already begun at Tesla’s facility in Austin, Texas, according to a photo shared by the company in July.

As more details emerge, we will provide updates on Tesla’s rollout event for the highly-anticipated Cybertruck pickup.

Sources: Electrek, YouTube

Faʻamatalaga:

  • Hubcap: a decorative cover attached to the center of a vehicle’s wheel
  • Dashcam: a camera mounted on the dashboard of a vehicle to record the view of the road
  • Cybertruck: Tesla’s upcoming electric pickup truck
  • Freeway: a controlled-access highway designed for high-speed traffic
  • YouTube: a video-sharing platform

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

Tekonolosi

Faʻafefea ona muaʻi faʻatonu le iPhone 15: O se taʻiala atoatoa

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tekonolosi

Su'esu'eina o Faiga Fa'afiafiaina o iOS 17 ma macOS Sonoma

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tekonolosi

BGMI Redeem Codes mo Setema 13: Maua Fa'ailoga Fa'afiafia mo Battlegrounds Mobile Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua e misia

Tekonolosi

Faʻafefea ona muaʻi faʻatonu le iPhone 15: O se taʻiala atoatoa

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
tala

O le iPhone 15 fou ma le Apple Watch na faʻasalalau e Apple

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Galuega 5.3 Aso: Le tau o le iPhone 15 Pro i le US

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Su'esu'eina o Faiga Fa'afiafiaina o iOS 17 ma macOS Sonoma

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga