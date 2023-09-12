Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Tekonolosi

Su'eina o Sami i le Paso Crossword i Aso Nei

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 12, 2023
Su'eina o Sami i le Paso Crossword i Aso Nei

Today’s crossword puzzle, constructed by Ella Dershowitz, features a clever theme based on aquatic denizens. The revealer at 37-Across, “Aquatic denizen,” serves as a phonetic hint to the circled words in the puzzle. However, these are not just any sea creatures; they are all creatures whose names can be discovered by following the shape of the letter C from top to bottom using the circled letters. Some examples include sea sponge and sea urchin. Take your time and see how many sea creatures you can identify!

While solving the crossword, you may come across some tricky clues. For example, 15A refers to the best-selling Japanese manga and anime series, NARUTO. 50A, IDIOMs, can be a challenge for translators as they rely on figurative or passed-down interpretations of language. Similarly, 16D’s “Slanted columns?” refers to OP-EDS, which are editorial skew rather than architectural. In addition, 25D clues LACES UP, which is what one does to get ready to skate, and 39D’s EMPTY SET is a mathematical grouping with no elements.

Don’t worry if you struggle with Friday puzzles. Christina Iverson, a puzzle editor, offers the Easy Mode newsletter, which sends out a Friday crossword with more accessible clues directly to your inbox. This way, you can practice and gradually become more confident in solving these tougher puzzles. If you’re interested in submitting your own crossword to The New York Times, they have an open submission system that allows you to submit your puzzles online.

Source: Ella Dershowitz’s crossword puzzle and The New York Times Easy Mode newsletter.

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

Tekonolosi

Su'esu'eina o Faiga Fa'afiafiaina o iOS 17 ma macOS Sonoma

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tekonolosi

BGMI Redeem Codes mo Setema 13: Maua Fa'ailoga Fa'afiafia mo Battlegrounds Mobile Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tekonolosi

Ua fa'ailoa mai e le Xbox le Astral Purple Wireless Controller

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

Tekonolosi

Su'esu'eina o Faiga Fa'afiafiaina o iOS 17 ma macOS Sonoma

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

BGMI Redeem Codes mo Setema 13: Maua Fa'ailoga Fa'afiafia mo Battlegrounds Mobile Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Acer XV242F: Ose Mataitu Taaloga Fou 540Hz ua oso i le Maketi

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
tala

iPhone 15 Pro: Tau ma Avanoa

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga