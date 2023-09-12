Fa'atau e Razorpay le Fa'afuainumera Fa'afuainumera Fa'amataina BillMe e fa'aleleia ai le fa'aauai o tagata fa'atau

Fintech unicorn Razorpay has announced the acquisition of BillMe, a digital invoicing and customer engagement start-up. The Mumbai-based start-up has developed a platform that aims to eliminate paper bills and enhance value-add for merchants through digital invoicing. This marks the eighth acquisition by Razorpay, which has been expanding its portfolio since acquiring Ezetap in August 2022.

With this acquisition, Razorpay seeks to empower businesses with a hybrid model that allows them to engage more effectively with their customers. As contactless and frictionless modes of interaction continue to gain popularity among consumers, Razorpay aims to leverage BillMe’s capabilities to provide merchants with a highly personalized and interactive invoicing experience. Razorpay-generated digital bills will offer features such as feedback and survey options, enabling merchants to adapt their engagement strategies based on consumer preferences.

BillMe, founded in 2018, has already served over 4,000 businesses, including major brands such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Decathlon, and Cinepolis. The platform enables businesses to go live with digital invoicing in under 10 minutes, streamlining processes that usually take much longer. Furthermore, the self-serve dashboards provided by BillMe empower merchants to analyze customer behavior, establish custom campaign rules, and facilitate cross-sales and promotions.

Customers will benefit from the streamlined and faster checkout experience provided by digital invoicing. They no longer need to worry about storing or retrieving paper bills for future reference. Instead, the digital bills will be easily accessible and can be used as a multidimensional tool for merchants to better understand, engage, and target their customers.

Razorpay sees great potential in the global digital receipts market, which is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2027. By incorporating BillMe’s offerings, Razorpay aims to help businesses stand out by enhancing customer engagement, retaining customers, and strengthening their marketing capabilities. This acquisition aligns with Razorpay’s vision to become a trusted one-stop shop for all payment solutions, catering to businesses of all sizes.

Established in 2014, Razorpay has already provided payment technology solutions to over 8 million businesses. The company has secured $817 million in funding from prominent investors such as Lone Pine Capital, Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, and MasterCard. With the addition of BillMe, Razorpay continues to expand its footprint in the fintech industry and solidify its position as a leading player in the payments space.

punaoa:

– Razorpay acquires digital invoicing start-up BillMe: https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/fintech-unicorn-razorpay-acquires-digital-invoicing-start-up-billme-71631002306937.html