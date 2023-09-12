O le iPhone 15 o le a faʻaaogaina le USB-C: O mea e tatau ona e iloa

The iPhone 15, Apple’s latest iteration of its iconic smartphone, has made a big change that might annoy some users. In order to comply with European regulations, Apple has replaced the Lightning connector with a new oval-shaped USB-C connector for charging. This means that users will need to replace their Lightning accessories, such as charging cables and earbuds, with new products that use USB-C.

This transition is reminiscent of when Apple switched from the 30-pin connector to Lightning in 2012, rendering many accessories obsolete. However, what’s different this time is that most people already have a USB-C cable. Many devices, including headphones, game consoles, and Apple’s own MacBooks, already use USB-C as a standard charging port.

The move to USB-C is in response to a mandate from the European Union requiring all smartphone makers to adopt a common charging connector by 2024. This is aimed at reducing environmental waste by allowing consumers to use fewer power cables.

While standardization of charging cables is a step forward, it’s important to be aware of the potential dangers associated with USB-C cables. Unlike high-quality chargers, cheaper USB-C cables do not have the necessary chips to protect your device from power fluctuations. It’s important to invest in durable cables from reputable brands to avoid damaging your phone.

It’s also important to be cautious about where you plug your USB-C cable. Plugging it into sources with higher voltage than your phone accepts can potentially damage or even electrocute your device. Stick to using high-quality charging bricks to ensure the safety of your phone.

For iPhone users who don’t plan on upgrading right away but still need new chargers, wireless charging is a cost-effective alternative. The EU mandate only applies to wired connections, so wireless charging devices like Apple’s MagSafe or wireless charging pads and stands are still fine to use.

Overall, with the right cable and charging brick, the transition to USB-C should bring benefits like faster data transfer and a reduction in the number of cables needed for different devices. It also means fewer cables to carry while traveling or commuting, as USB-C becomes a more common charging standard.

