Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Tekonolosi

Poloketi Gutenberg ma Microsoft Fausia le faitau afe o tusi leo e leai se totogi e faʻaaoga ai le Neural Text-to-Speech Technology.

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 12, 2023
Poloketi Gutenberg ma Microsoft Fausia le faitau afe o tusi leo e leai se totogi e faʻaaoga ai le Neural Text-to-Speech Technology.

Project Gutenberg and Microsoft have partnered to overcome the challenges of audiobooks by creating thousands of free audiobooks using neural text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Traditionally, audiobooks read by human beings often come with a one-time fee or subscription, and free audiobooks are usually read in a computerized voice that lacks naturalness. The neural TTS feature, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), generates speech that closely resembles human voices in terms of emotion and intonation.

One of the biggest hurdles in creating audiobooks is the amount of time required for recording, editing, and publishing. However, with the help of Microsoft AI, Project Gutenberg has significantly reduced this process by automatically producing high-quality audiobooks from existing online e-books. By leveraging recent advancements in neural TTS, the team has been able to convert a wide collection of books into open-license audiobooks.

To access the audiobooks, users can browse the Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection and listen to them directly on the website. The collection is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Internet Archive. All the audiobooks are public domain works, primarily featuring classic authors like William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, and Leo Tolstoy.

This collaboration between Project Gutenberg and Microsoft aims to make literature more accessible and democratize access to high-quality audiobooks. Whether for educational purposes or entertainment during long drives, the free audiobook collection offers a wide range of titles for users to enjoy.

punaoa:
– “Project Gutenberg and Microsoft Team up to Create Free Audiobooks.” ZDNet. (No URL)
– “How to Convert Kindle Books to Audiobooks.” Epubor. (No URL)

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

Tekonolosi

Fa'ailoaina ole iPhone 15 Fou: Fa'amatalaga, Fa'aaliga, ma Tau

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
Tekonolosi

O le iPhone fou ma le Apple Watch Ranges ua tatalaina e Apple

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tekonolosi

OnePlus 11 Tagata faʻaoga i Initia ma Amerika i Matu e mafai nei ona faʻataʻitaʻi le Android 14-faʻavae OxygenOS 14 Beta 1

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua e misia

tala

O se Va'aiga i le Tu'uesea o Tagata Vaita'i Va'aiga i se Misiona a Mars

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le Danuri Moon Orbiter a Korea i Saute na pueina ata o le Misiona a Chandrayaan-3 Moon a Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Fa'ailoaina ole iPhone 15 Fou: Fa'amatalaga, Fa'aaliga, ma Tau

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

O le iPhone fou ma le Apple Watch Ranges ua tatalaina e Apple

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga