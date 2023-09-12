Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Tekonolosi

Ua talia e Aialani Tulaga e leai ni tupe: O le a le Uiga mo Tagata Fa'atau?

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 12, 2023
Ua talia e Aialani Tulaga e leai ni tupe: O le a le Uiga mo Tagata Fa'atau?

Irish customers are increasingly being asked to pay electronically instead of using cash. Many businesses, including Ryanair and lifestyle store Oliver Bonas, have chosen to go completely cashless. In 2022, 54% of transactions in Ireland were paid with cash, compared to countries like Italy, Spain, and Germany where cash usage was still higher.

The move towards digital payments brings convenience and eliminates the need to carry cash, but it also raises concerns. Privacy is a significant issue, with worries about digital theft, fraud, and the sharing of personal information. Cash remains essential for the digitally marginalized and vulnerable. It provides a contingency when electronic payment systems fail, and it offers greater control over spending costs, particularly when traveling outside the euro zone.

Despite the convenience of digital payments, legal tender laws do not always require businesses to accept cash. In 2010, the European Commission recommended “mandatory acceptance” of cash in the euro zone, but it also allowed exceptions. Providers can refuse cash in exceptional circumstances, such as offering settlement of a debt of less than €5 with a €200 note. In Ireland, the use of cash is governed by contract law, and businesses can choose to refuse cash payments under certain circumstances.

While the move towards a cashless society offers benefits, it is important to consider the implications for different groups of consumers. Privacy and accessibility remain critical factors in the ongoing transition.

Sources: Central Bank of Ireland, European Commission

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

Tekonolosi

Fa'asa e Farani le fa'atauina o le iPhone 12 ona o le maualuga o le fa'avevela

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tekonolosi

Ua Fa'aopoopoina e Apple le NavIC Support i Fa'ata'ita'iga iPhone 15, Fa'afeiloa'i le Su'ega GPS a Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tekonolosi

Ole numera ole Global Digital Wallet Users e sili atu ile 5.4 piliona ile 2028, e tusa ai ma suʻesuʻega fou.

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha

Ua e misia

Tekonolosi

Fa'asa e Farani le fa'atauina o le iPhone 12 ona o le maualuga o le fa'avevela

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Ua Fa'aopoopoina e Apple le NavIC Support i Fa'ata'ita'iga iPhone 15, Fa'afeiloa'i le Su'ega GPS a Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
tala

O le OM System Tough TG-7: O se Fa'aopoopo Fou i le Fa'asologa o Mea Pu'epu'e Fa'amau

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Ole numera ole Global Digital Wallet Users e sili atu ile 5.4 piliona ile 2028, e tusa ai ma suʻesuʻega fou.

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga