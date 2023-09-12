Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Tekonolosi

Fa'amanuiaga Muamua Maua le Biometrics Technology Provider Infinite ID

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 12, 2023
Fa'amanuiaga Muamua Maua le Biometrics Technology Provider Infinite ID

First Advantage, a provider of employment background screening and verification services, has announced its acquisition of biometrics technology provider, Infinite ID, for $41 million in cash. The acquisition aims to expand First Advantage’s network and identity verification offerings for its U.S. customers.
Infinite ID, headquartered in Hicksville, New York, is a portfolio company of private investment firm Enlightenment Capital. The company is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual revenues. The biometrics technology provider offers identification and authentication tools for various sectors, including defense and intelligence, national security, law enforcement, border security, disaster response and emergency management, and corporate security.
CEO of First Advantage, Scott Staples, stated that Infinite ID’s software complements the company’s existing RightID and Digital Identity Services offerings. This acquisition is seen as a significant step towards expanding First Advantage’s product portfolio and core business.
With this acquisition, First Advantage aims to enhance its capabilities in providing advanced biometric technology solutions to help employers reduce risk and maintain compliance. Biometric authentication offers a high level of security by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scanning, to verify an individual’s identity.
Sources: First Advantage, Infinite ID

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

Tekonolosi

Ua fa'ailoa mai e le Xbox le Astral Purple Wireless Controller

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tekonolosi

Fa'ailoa e Apple le iPhone 15 Series ma le USB-C Charging ma le Apple Watch Fou

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Tekonolosi

O se Malaga i le Ultra Deep: O le Su'ega Soso'o a le Ember Sword ua folafola mai ai se aafiaga immersive RPG.

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

Tekonolosi

Ua fa'ailoa mai e le Xbox le Astral Purple Wireless Controller

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Fa'ailoa e Apple le iPhone 15 Series ma le USB-C Charging ma le Apple Watch Fou

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

O se Malaga i le Ultra Deep: O le Su'ega Soso'o a le Ember Sword ua folafola mai ai se aafiaga immersive RPG.

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Panerai Fa'ailoaina le Tusifolau Fa'atekinolosi Fa'avae NFT mo Uati

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga