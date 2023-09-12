Au'aunaga Fa'atekinolosi ma le Transparency Si'itia le Fa'atuatuaga ile Malo Fa'alotoifale, Lipoti Saili

A new report from government technology software company CivicPlus reveals that local governments can increase public trust by offering digital services and practicing transparency in their operations. The report states that residents in communities with digital service technologies are more satisfied and trusting of their local governments. Additionally, individuals who engage digitally with their governments more frequently are almost five times more trusting of their city’s government compared to those who engage less or not at all.

The report is based on an online survey conducted by CivicPlus, with over 16,000 people responding. The goal of the survey was to understand the relationship between public trust and access to government through technology. More than 82% of respondents stated that it was important for their local government to provide transparency and access to administrative decisions. This included making information about meetings and agendas easily accessible through a government website or app.

However, the report also reveals that there is room for improvement. Only 41% of respondents were satisfied with how their local agencies share information with the public. Furthermore, 59% said they would view their clerk’s office more positively if it updated its meeting and agenda management software to make information more accessible.

According to Brenden Elwood, Vice President of Market Research at CivicPlus, the survey results indicate where trust breaks down and provide a roadmap for local governments to cultivate more trust. The data strongly supports the idea that people are willing to support tax dollars being spent on software solutions that increase transparency.

Overall, the report emphasizes the crucial role of digital services and transparency in building trust between local governments and their residents. By providing easy access to government information and engaging citizens in a meaningful way through technology, local governments can foster satisfaction and trust within their communities.

punaoa:

– Digital services key to boosting trust in local government, report finds | StateScoop