Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Tekonolosi

Fa'ailoa mai e Apple ni Filifiliga Fou e Teuina A'oga Maualuga mo Fuafuaga iCloud

ByMampho Brescia

Setema 12, 2023
Fa'ailoa mai e Apple ni Filifiliga Fou e Teuina A'oga Maualuga mo Fuafuaga iCloud

Apple has announced new higher storage options for its iCloud plans during its iPhone 15 event. Until now, individual iCloud accounts had a maximum storage limit of 2 TB for $9.99 per month. However, starting from September 18th, Apple will be offering 6 TB and 12 TB plans to meet the growing demand for more storage for personal photos, videos, documents, and data.

The new 6 TB plan of iCloud+ will be priced at $29.99 per month in the United States, while the 12 TB plan will cost $59.99 per month. These storage tiers can also be shared with up to six people through Family Sharing.

In addition to the increased storage options, these plans will include all other iCloud+ features such as iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video. This means that users will not only benefit from expanded storage capacity but also enjoy enhanced security and privacy features.

It is currently unclear whether these new storage tiers can be combined with an Apple One Premier subscription, which already offers 2 TB of storage, potentially allowing users to have a total storage allocation of 14 terabytes.

While these larger storage options come with a higher price tag, they do provide a solution for individuals who have already exceeded their previous maximum 4 TB allocation (2 TB iCloud + 2 TB from Apple One). Users will be able to subscribe to these expanded iCloud plans starting from September 18th.

punaoa:
– [Source 1: Source Title]
– [Source 2: Source Title]

By Mampho Brescia

Faatatau Post

Tekonolosi

Su'esu'eina o Faiga Fa'afiafiaina o iOS 17 ma macOS Sonoma

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tekonolosi

BGMI Redeem Codes mo Setema 13: Maua Fa'ailoga Fa'afiafia mo Battlegrounds Mobile Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Tekonolosi

Ua fa'ailoa mai e le Xbox le Astral Purple Wireless Controller

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

Tekonolosi

Su'esu'eina o Faiga Fa'afiafiaina o iOS 17 ma macOS Sonoma

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

BGMI Redeem Codes mo Setema 13: Maua Fa'ailoga Fa'afiafia mo Battlegrounds Mobile Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Acer XV242F: Ose Mataitu Taaloga Fou 540Hz ua oso i le Maketi

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
tala

iPhone 15 Pro: Tau ma Avanoa

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga