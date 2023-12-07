Avanoa Fou mo Nofoaga A'ai i Taulaga: Toe fa'aleleia o Nofoaga A'ai

A new trend is emerging in city centers that could potentially reshape the landscape of urban living and employment. While office spaces have traditionally dominated city centers, the rise of biosciences is challenging this notion and opening up opportunities for laboratory spaces.

In the past, bioscience research and development largely took place in the suburbs, with big pharmaceutical companies operating massive laboratories on corporate business parks. However, the dynamics are shifting as the bioscience industry becomes more akin to the tech sector. Startups funded by venture capitalists and emerging from universities are increasingly driving drug development.

This shift has created a demand for lab spaces in city centers. Aspiring bioscience professionals, particularly fresh graduates from prestigious universities, are increasingly drawn to urban environments. The appeal lies in the proximity to social amenities, such as restaurants, bars, and other businesses where they can connect and collaborate with like-minded individuals.

Chicago’s Fulton Labs stands as a prime example of how city centers are adapting to this new demand. Portal Innovations, a firm that operates within Fulton Labs, functions as a hybrid between a WeWork and a venture capital incubator for life sciences firms. Its tenants consist of startup companies focused on developing innovative drugs. The importance of urban living for bioscience talents was highlighted by John Flavin from Portal, who emphasized the power of individual talent and their preference for urban environments.

The growing need for laboratory space in urban areas presents both challenges and opportunities. Converting existing buildings to accommodate labs can be difficult due to specific requirements, such as higher ceilings and increased power supply. However, cities like Boston and London are already embracing this change. Boston recently approved the conversion of an office block into lab space, while Manhattan and Canary Wharf in London are witnessing the construction of new lab facilities.

While the potential rewards for accommodating bioscience labs are significant, the future of city centers still hinges on the ability to balance office spaces with specialized research environments. Adapting to this new trend requires innovative approaches in urban planning and property development. The transformation of city centers into vibrant hubs for both work and research offers exciting prospects for the future.