Malamalama lilo i James Webb Space Telescope Faʻamatalaga Faʻamatalaga Mulimuli

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured images of a mysterious light in the depths of the universe, and now scientists have an explanation for it. The next-generation observatory, a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, is capable of viewing infrared light in a way that has never been done before.

Infrared light reveals visible light that has been stretched by the expanding universe, allowing astronomers to see the cosmos as it once was billions of light-years away. When the light reaches Earth, astronomers can analyze it and gain insight into the early stages of the universe.

The images captured by the JWST went public in July 2022, revealing more than 20,000 galaxies in one field. However, one particular characteristic of the ancient galaxies caught the attention of scientists. The luminosities of these galaxies were unexpectedly bright, challenging the standard model of cosmology.

According to physicist Guochao Sun and his research team at Northwestern University, the explanation for the brightness lies in bursts of formation. If star formation occurs in bursts, it emits flashes of light, resulting in multiple very bright galaxies. These young galaxies are “too bright, too massive, and too mature to have formed so soon after the Big Bang,” Sun explained.

Unlike modern galaxies that form stars at a steady rate, early galaxies experienced bursty star formation. This means that stars formed in an alternating pattern, with periods of rapid star formation followed by long periods of little to no new star formation. Sun’s study suggests that the ancient galaxies captured by JWST are bursting with new stars.

With this new understanding, astronomers can now utilize the sensitive instruments of the JWST to investigate other cosmic mysteries. The telescope’s innovative capabilities have the potential to reveal even more about the early universe and its evolution since the Big Bang.

In conclusion, the mysterious light captured by the James Webb Space Telescope is now explained as bursts of star formation in ancient galaxies. This understanding challenges previous assumptions and opens up new avenues for exploration in the study of the early universe.

Source: Quanta Magazine, Northwestern University Statement