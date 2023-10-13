Soifuaga A'ai

Le Faʻafefea ona Vaʻai i le "Ring of Fire" Solar Eclipse i le Kansas City Area

Oketopa 13, 2023
We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

