Tagata Asiasi Fou i le Taumalulu: Waxwings Delight Birdwatchers i Aialani

During the recent Inishowen Wildlife Club outing to Inch, Martin Moloney of Co Donegal spotted an impressive flock of 18 waxwings on October 21st. These beautiful birds, regular winter visitors to Ireland from northern Scandinavia, have not been seen in such numbers for the past five to six years.

What brings these waxwings to Ireland? According to experts, their migration and population irruptions are influenced by a combination of factors. A successful breeding season in their northern breeding grounds, coupled with a shortage of winter berries, leads to a higher population seeking alternative food sources. In Ireland, these colorful birds often flock to built-up areas in the north and east, where they can feast on the berries of ornamental trees, shrubs, hawthorns, and rowan. Incredibly, they can consume 2-3 times their body weight daily!

Unmistakable in appearance, waxwings have a pale pink-brown plumage, a prominent crest, and distinctive bright yellow tips on their wings and tail. As they fly in small flocks, their tinkling bell-like call fills the air, making them an auditory delight for bird enthusiasts. Martin Moloney’s sighting marks the first record of a flock of waxwings in Ireland this winter, sparking excitement among birdwatchers.

Whether these birds will continue to visit Ireland or become a regular occurrence remains to be seen. Their presence brings joy and a sense of wonder to those fortunate enough to spot them, reminding us of the diverse and fascinating avian visitors that grace our shores.

