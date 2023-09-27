Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Ua Fuafuaina e le ISRO le Misiona i Venus, Totogi Ua uma ona atiaʻe

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 27, 2023
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already in the works during the meeting of the Indian National Science Academy. Somanath revealed that the necessary payloads have already been developed for the future mission.

Venus, known as Earth’s closest planetary neighbor, has long been an intriguing subject for scientists. Its thick atmosphere, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth, presents challenges for exploration. The surface of Venus remains largely unknown, as its dense atmosphere makes it difficult to penetrate.

Exploring Venus could provide valuable insights into the field of space science, as well as potentially answer questions about the evolution of habitable planets. Somanath highlighted the possibility that Earth itself could one day resemble Venus, with drastic changes in its characteristics over thousands of years.

India’s space agency, ISRO, has been making significant strides in space technology and exploration. In recent years, it has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and the AstroSat astronomical pursuit. These achievements have solidified India’s position as a global frontrunner in the space sector.

The mission to Venus is another ambitious endeavor for ISRO. While ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter have provided valuable data about the planet in the past, ISRO’s mission aims to further deepen our understanding of Venus and its composition.

punaoa:
– Fa'alapotopotoga Su'esu'e Avanoa Initia (ISRO)
– Initia National Science Academy

