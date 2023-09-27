Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Soyuz Capsule Toe Foi Saogalemu Mai Misiona Taimi Tausaga

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 27, 2023
Soyuz Capsule Toe Foi Saogalemu Mai Misiona Taimi Tausaga

A Soyuz capsule has successfully returned to Earth after completing a year-long mission in space. The original Soyuz capsule was replaced due to suspected damage from space debris. The new Soyuz capsule brought back the crew—U.S. astronaut Ruben Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin—safely to Earth. During the mission, Rubio missed important family milestones, but is looking forward to reuniting with his loved ones.

The engineers suspected that a piece of space junk pierced the radiator of the original Soyuz capsule, which led to concerns about overheating of the electronics and the safety of the crew on the spacecraft. The space station’s new commander, Andreas Mogensen, welcomed the crew members back to their families, acknowledging their sacrifice and dedication.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, admitted that the psychological aspect of spending a year in space was more challenging than he anticipated. He expressed his eagerness to hug his wife and kids upon his return. The crew members traveled a distance of 157 million miles and orbited the Earth around 6,000 times during their mission.

The NASA has no immediate plans for more yearlong missions. The successful completion of this mission indicates the progress and achievements in space exploration. The safe return of the crew members is a testament to the meticulous planning and expertise of the engineers and space agencies involved.

punaoa:
-The Associated Press Health and Science Department
-Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O Lologa Anamua o Vaitafe i Gangetic Plain e Maua ai Malamalamaga i Lologa Sili i le Lumanai

Setema 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga