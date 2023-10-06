Ose Fa'alavelave Fa'afuase'i: O Aniva Muamua e Tele Tele Nai lo le Fa'amoemoeina, Su'esu'ega Fou Su'esu'e

A recent study led by Northwestern University astrophysicists has revealed that the earliest galaxies in the Universe may not be as massive as previously believed. New simulations conducted by the research team show that these galaxies appear larger due to irregular and intense bursts of star formation.

The discovery of these early galaxies, which appeared less than one billion years after the Big Bang, has posed a challenge to existing cosmological models. According to the standard model, there hasn’t been enough time for galaxies to become as bright, massive, and mature as they appear. This discrepancy raised questions about the age of the Universe and the accuracy of cosmological models.

The team, led by Postdoctoral Fellow Guochao (Jason) Sun, used advanced computer simulations as part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) project. These simulations allowed the researchers to model how galaxies formed shortly after the Big Bang, taking into account energy, mass, momentum, and chemical elements. The simulations showed that star formation in early galaxies occurred in bursts, with many stars forming at once followed by periods of inactivity.

This phenomenon, known as “bursty star formation,” is rare in modern galaxies like the Milky Way, where stars form at a steady rate. However, in early galaxies, bursts of star formation caused intense flashes of light, making these galaxies appear larger than they actually are. The simulations successfully reproduced the abundance of bright galaxies observed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The new insights into the formation of early galaxies provide invaluable information about the physics of the cosmos. By studying the largest structures in the Universe, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of cosmological mysteries such as the Hubble Tension, Dark Matter, and Dark Energy. The observations made with the JWST during the Cosmic Dawn period, where the first stars and galaxies formed, have shed light on a previously inaccessible epoch of the Universe.

This study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, opens up new avenues for research into the formation and evolution of galaxies. The bursty star formation phenomenon offers an explanation for the unexpected brightness of these early galaxies and provides a new perspective on the processes that shaped the Universe in its infancy.

