Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Ua Su'esu'e e Saienitisi le Fa'aleaga ole Faua ole Anufe ole Palasitika

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 27, 2023
Ua Su'esu'e e Saienitisi le Fa'aleaga ole Faua ole Anufe ole Palasitika

A team of scientists in Spain has discovered that the saliva of the wax worm, Galleria mellonella larvae, has the ability to oxidize and depolymerize polyethylene, a type of plastic commonly used in packaging and other applications. The researchers used cryo-electron microscopy to analyze the saliva directly from the source and found that the buccal secretions contained four proteins, known as hexamerins, that can degrade polyethylene. They also identified three macromolecular complexes formed by these proteins that regulate their activity.

The researchers named the proteins Demetra, Cibeles, Ceres, and Cora based on their characteristics. Demetra and Cibeles were found to be capable of oxidizing and degrading polyethylene. All four proteins belong to the hexamerin family, although their catalyst nature and exact functions are still unknown.

This discovery is significant for plastic waste management as it provides insights into potential biodegradation strategies. Understanding the mechanisms by which these proteins degrade polyethylene could lead to the development of more efficient and environmentally-friendly methods for plastic disposal.

The study highlights the importance of exploring the functionalities of hexamerins for biotechnological applications. Further research is needed to fully elucidate the structure and function of these proteins and to determine how they can be harnessed for practical use.

punaoa:
– Fa'asaienisi Agai i luma, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adi6813

Faʻamatalaga:
– Cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM): a technique used to determine the structure of biological samples by freezing them and imaging them with an electron microscope
– Polyethylene: a type of plastic commonly used in packaging and other applications
– Hexamerins: a family of proteins found in insects that are involved in various biological processes
– Buccal secretions: secretions produced by the salivary glands in the mouth

punaoa:
– Fa'asaienisi Agai i luma, doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adi6813

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O Lologa Anamua o Vaitafe i Gangetic Plain e Maua ai Malamalamaga i Lologa Sili i le Lumanai

Setema 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga