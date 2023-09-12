Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

SpaceX e faʻalauiloa Falcon 9 Rocket ma Starlink Satellites

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setema 12, 2023
SpaceX e faʻalauiloa Falcon 9 Rocket ma Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, September 11th, at 11:57 p.m. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites, which are part of SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

If the initial launch is delayed, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company aims to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, which will be the 11th flight for this particular booster.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on the SpaceX profile on X (formerly Twitter) about five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to create a global satellite internet constellation. These small satellites, weighing around 260 kg each, will be deployed in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity across the globe. With the deployment of 21 additional satellites, SpaceX will be expanding its Starlink fleet to enhance its growing broadband internet service.

SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket technology allows for cost-effective space launches by recovering and reusing the rocket’s first stage. The company has achieved significant milestones in landing and reflight of boosters, demonstrating the potential for reduced launch costs and increased accessibility to space.

Punaoa: SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faatatau Post

saienisi

O le NASA's Webb Telescope o loʻo vaʻaia le paneta e ono nofoia i se isi aniva

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Na fa'afefea ona afua mai le tauau ma le tulilima o le tagata mai le alu ifo o la'au

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Fa'amatalaga Fou Fautuaina Avanoa mo Suavai ile Exoplanet K2-18b

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

tala

O le OM System Tough TG-7: O se Fa'aopoopo Fou i le Fa'asologa o Mea Pu'epu'e Fa'amau

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Ole numera ole Global Digital Wallet Users e sili atu ile 5.4 piliona ile 2028, e tusa ai ma suʻesuʻega fou.

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Ua fa'ailoa e Apple le AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) fa'atasi ai ma le USB-C o lo'o fa'atauina ma fa'aleleia mea

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Fa'aagafesootai Tagata fa'aoga Fa'asalalau ma Memes i le iPhone 15 Launch

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga