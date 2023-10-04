Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Sauni Tagata Vaitafe mo Avanoa ma Tausia Meafaigaluega i luga o le Nofoaga Fa'avaomalo Fa'avaomalo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oketopa 4, 2023
Sauni Tagata Vaitafe mo Avanoa ma Tausia Meafaigaluega i luga o le Nofoaga Fa'avaomalo Fa'avaomalo

The crew of Expedition 70 on the International Space Station (ISS) were busy preparing for upcoming spacewalks and maintaining exercise gear. Two spacewalks are planned for October 12 and 20, and will be broadcast live on NASA TV. During the first spacewalk, ESA Commander Andreas Mogensen and NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara will collect microbe samples from the external surfaces of the station to study the types of microbes that can survive in the vacuum of space. This will be the first spacewalk for both astronauts. In the second spacewalk, O’Hara and NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli will remove faulty radio communications gear and install new solar array hardware.

In addition to spacewalk preparations, the crew also conducted maintenance tasks. Jasmin Moghbeli tested her spacesuit for communication capabilities, while Satoshi Furukawa and Loral O’Hara updated the components of the exercise cycle in the Destiny laboratory module. O’Hara, Nikolai Chub, and Oleg Kononenko also conducted a hearing test, and Kononenko and Konstantin Borisov serviced various Roscosmos hardware in the orbital lab.

The International Space Station, launched in 1998, serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.

punaoa:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov

– European Space Agency: https://www.esa.int

– Roscosmos: https://www.roscosmos.ru

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le Taua ole Fa'atagaga Kuki ma Fa'alilolilo ile Fa'atauga ile Initaneti

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Cosmic Cliffs: Fa'ailoaina le Fanau mai o Fetu Natia

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

O le Fa'au'uga o lo'o soso'o a le Rover: Jurabi Point

Oketopa 7, 2023 Kaperielu Botha

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le Taua ole Fa'atagaga Kuki ma Fa'alilolilo ile Fa'atauga ile Initaneti

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Cosmic Cliffs: Fa'ailoaina le Fanau mai o Fetu Natia

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le Fa'au'uga o lo'o soso'o a le Rover: Jurabi Point

Oketopa 7, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Jamess Webb Space Telescope o loʻo faʻaalia ai mea faʻateʻia e uiga i uluai aniva

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga