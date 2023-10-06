Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Ua vala'aulia oe e le Kerry Wood Nature Centre e molimauina le mata'ina o le gasetoto o le la i tausaga ta'itasi

ByMampho Brescia

Oketopa 6, 2023
Ua vala'aulia oe e le Kerry Wood Nature Centre e molimauina le mata'ina o le gasetoto o le la i tausaga ta'itasi

The Kerry Wood Nature Centre is hosting a special event to observe the upcoming annual solar eclipse. This rare phenomenon occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, creating a shadow on the Earth’s surface. With the right equipment, it is possible to safely view the Sun as the Moon partially blocks its light.

According to NASA, this particular eclipse is an annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth during its orbit. As a result, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun and does not fully cover it. Instead, it creates a captivating sight of a dark disk atop a larger, bright disk, forming a ring-like shape around the Moon.

The solar eclipse will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 14. This event offers Red Deer a unique opportunity to witness a solar eclipse, which will be the best view the city has had in several years.

Join the Kerry Wood Nature Centre for this memorable event and witness the beauty and wonder of the annual solar eclipse. Be sure to bring the necessary equipment to safely observe the eclipse and enjoy this extraordinary celestial event.

Faʻamatalaga:
– Solar Eclipse: A phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a temporary shadow on Earth’s surface.
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a ring-like shape around the Moon.

punaoa:
– Kerry Wood Nature Centre
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le Avanoa Fa'ava-o-malo: Ose Su'esu'ega Fa'asaienisi Tulaga

Oketopa 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Aisea ua mumu ai Mars? Su'esu'e le Saienisi i tua o le Lanu

Oketopa 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Ose 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse e Fa'afiafiaina le Lagi ia Oketopa 14

Oketopa 9, 2023 Kaperielu Botha

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le Avanoa Fa'ava-o-malo: Ose Su'esu'ega Fa'asaienisi Tulaga

Oketopa 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Aisea ua mumu ai Mars? Su'esu'e le Saienisi i tua o le Lanu

Oketopa 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Ose 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse e Fa'afiafiaina le Lagi ia Oketopa 14

Oketopa 9, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Polofesa Dimitrios Buhalis Fa'ailoaina o se tasi o Saienitisi Sili a le Lalolagi i Su'esu'ega Turisi

Oketopa 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga