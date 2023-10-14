Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Eseasea 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse e tupu i le Aso To'ona'i: Mea e Tatau Ona E Iloa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oketopa 14, 2023
Eseasea 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse e tupu i le Aso To'ona'i: Mea e Tatau Ona E Iloa

Millions of Americans will have the opportunity to witness a rare astronomical event this Saturday: a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and creating a ring-like effect.

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible in several states across the U.S., including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. Parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona will also have the chance to see it. Additionally, the eclipse will be visible in Central America, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama, as well as in Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil.

The eclipse will begin around 9:13 a.m. PDT in Oregon and will end in Texas around 12:03 p.m. CDT, weather permitting. NASA will be live-streaming the event, featuring conversations with scientists and views from telescopes across the country. Viewers can watch the livestream on NASA’s YouTube channel or at the top of the dedicated webpage.

To safely observe the solar eclipse, it is important to use eclipse glasses or a viewer specifically designed for this purpose. These protective eyewear filters out harmful rays from the sun, allowing viewers to witness the celestial spectacle without risking damage to their eyes.

It is worth noting that Saturday’s annular solar eclipse differs from a total eclipse, with the latter expected to occur in April. This will be the last opportunity for many Americans to witness a “ring of fire” for several years.

punaoa:
– NASA
– Image: YouTube (NASA channel)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Su'esu'e e Saienitisi Mea lilo o Metamaterials Mechanical

Oketopa 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Le Taua o le Faʻalauteleina o Taʻiala mo Puipuiga o Planeta

Oketopa 16, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

O Mea lilo a Psyche, o le Asteroid Rich i Metal

Oketopa 16, 2023 Kaperielu Botha

Ua e misia

saienisi

Su'esu'e e Saienitisi Mea lilo o Metamaterials Mechanical

Oketopa 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Le Taua o le Faʻalauteleina o Taʻiala mo Puipuiga o Planeta

Oketopa 16, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O Mea lilo a Psyche, o le Asteroid Rich i Metal

Oketopa 16, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Ole NASA's X-59 Supersonic First Flight Fa'atuai ile tausaga a sau

Oketopa 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga