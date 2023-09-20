O le Talafa'asolopito o le Evolutionary e fa'aalia ai le tupu telegese o korokotaila

A recent study published in Current Biology titled “Origins of slow growth on the crocodilian stem lineage” has shed light on why crocodilians, including crocodiles and alligators, grow slowly compared to their closest living relatives, birds. The research team investigated the internal structure of fossil bones from 200 million-year-old crocodilian ancestors, known as crocodylomorphs, and found that they grew slowly, similar to modern crocodiles.

The researchers were surprised to discover that the bone tissues of these ancient crocodylomorphs consisted of a type called parallel-fibred bone, indicating a growth rate between their fast-growing ancestors and today’s slower-growing crocodiles. This finding challenges the common belief that slow growth in living crocodiles is linked to their sedentary, semi-aquatic lifestyles. These early crocodylomorphs were active and fully terrestrial animals, not the sprawling ambush predators that exist today.

The study also involved the examination of fossils from a newly discovered gigantic crocodilian ancestor that lived 210 million years ago in South Africa. The researchers analyzed the bones under a high-powered microscope to determine the age at death, annual growth rate, and bone tissue characteristics. Comparing the new specimen to other known species, they identified it as a very early crocodile ancestor, possibly the earliest of the group that includes modern crocodiles.

The researchers found that the giant species grew more slowly than other large reptiles of its time, such as dinosaurs. This slow growth strategy persisted and decelerated further in more recently evolved crocodylomorph species. Slow growth became a characteristic of all known crocodylomorphs descending from their ancient ancestor, allowing them to survive a mass extinction event at the end of the Triassic Period.

On the other hand, dinosaurs are believed to have survived the mass extinction by growing rapidly. This event led to the coexistence of fast-growing dinosaurs and slow-growing crocodylomorphs in the following era, ultimately laying the groundwork for the growth differences observed in their modern descendants, birds, and crocodilians.

The study’s findings indicate that the disparity in growth rates between birds and crocodilians was established early in the evolutionary history of the group, despite their common ancestor being a fast-growing animal. This research contributes to our understanding of the complex factors influencing growth patterns and evolutionary adaptations in different species.

