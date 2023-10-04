Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

DNA Anamua Maua i Ivi Laumei Fossil 6 Miliona Tausaga le Matua

ByRobert Andrew

Oketopa 4, 2023
DNA Anamua Maua i Ivi Laumei Fossil 6 Miliona Tausaga le Matua

Scientists have discovered traces of ancient DNA within the fossil bones of a 6-million-year-old extinct turtle. This finding suggests that genetic material can remain preserved for much longer than previously thought.

The fossil was found along the Caribbean coast of Panama and belonged to a species of turtle in the Lepidochelys genus, which still exists today in the form of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and Olive ridley sea turtles. Although the exact species of the fossil is uncertain, it is believed to be a newly discovered extinct species.

In a recent study, researchers discovered “nucleus-like” internal structures within the preserved bone cells, called osteocytes, of the turtle. As the nucleus is the organelle that houses DNA in cells, the team conducted a test for the presence of genetic material, which yielded a positive result. This previously has only been reported in two dinosaur fossils.

While this is strong evidence of the presence of DNA in the turtle’s bone cells, it is not definitive proof. To confirm the finding, the researchers would need to directly identify and sequence the DNA. The oldest DNA that has been fully recovered and sequenced comes from a 1.2 million-year-old mammoth, making the presence of DNA in a 6-million-year-old turtle even more remarkable.

The discovery challenges conventional understanding of biomolecular preservation, as it suggests that genetic material can persist for millions of years, even in warmer environments that are not ideal for preserving DNA.

Studying the genetics of the ancient Lepidochelys turtle could provide valuable insights into its evolutionary history. Currently, very little is known about the species, and understanding their genetic makeup may help in conservation efforts for their living counterparts.

The research, published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, demonstrates the potential for DNA preservation in specimens from lower latitudes, further expanding our knowledge of biomolecular preservation.

punaoa:
– Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology (source article)
– Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le Taua ole Fa'atagaga Kuki ma Fa'alilolilo ile Fa'atauga ile Initaneti

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Cosmic Cliffs: Fa'ailoaina le Fanau mai o Fetu Natia

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

O le Fa'au'uga o lo'o soso'o a le Rover: Jurabi Point

Oketopa 7, 2023 Kaperielu Botha

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le Taua ole Fa'atagaga Kuki ma Fa'alilolilo ile Fa'atauga ile Initaneti

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Cosmic Cliffs: Fa'ailoaina le Fanau mai o Fetu Natia

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le Fa'au'uga o lo'o soso'o a le Rover: Jurabi Point

Oketopa 7, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Jamess Webb Space Telescope o loʻo faʻaalia ai mea faʻateʻia e uiga i uluai aniva

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga