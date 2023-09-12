Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

Ua uma le taimi e va'ai ai Comet Nishimura

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setema 12, 2023
Ua uma le taimi e va'ai ai Comet Nishimura

Comet Nishimura, officially known as C/2023 P1 Nishimura, is nearing the end of its visibility in the Northern Hemisphere. If you haven’t had the chance to observe this celestial event, now is the time to do so. Soon, it will move closer to the sun and disappear from view for the next 400 years.

In order to catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, you’ll need to wake up early, before sunrise. Look to the east-southeast in the hour before dawn and locate the Leo constellation. The comet will be descending along the Lion’s tail this week, but by September 16th, it will rise along with the sun. Using a stargazing app can help you locate the comet and determine if it will be visible enough to spot low on the horizon.

Because the comet will be just eight degrees above the horizon on September 13th, you’ll need an unobstructed view of the horizon to see it. Each morning, it will become lower and lower at the same time until it disappears into the sun’s glare. However, the waning crescent moon leading up to September’s new moon should provide dark skies that will aid in spotting Comet Nishimura.

Discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura of Kakegawa City, Japan, on August 12th, Comet Nishimura has attracted the attention of astrophotographers and skywatchers around the world. These enthusiasts have witnessed the comet lose its tail due to a disconnection event caused by a strong blast of solar wind.

The comet will make its closest approach to the sun, known as perihelion, on September 18th. If it survives the solar radiation, it will loop around the sun and become visible to observers in the Southern Hemisphere. In this scenario, it will be seen in the western sky at sunset until the end of the month.

If you’re interested in exploring more of the night sky or getting a closer look at Comet Nishimura, consider investing in a pair of binoculars or a telescope. There are various options available to help you enhance your stargazing experience or capture stunning astrophotography.

Sources: TheSkyLive.com

By Vicky Stavropoulou

