Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Su'e pH-Dependant Fluorescent Proteins: Ose Meafaigaluega mo Va'aiga Taimi Moni ole Interfacial Proton Dynamics

ByRobert Andrew

Oketopa 15, 2023
Su'e pH-Dependant Fluorescent Proteins: Ose Meafaigaluega mo Va'aiga Taimi Moni ole Interfacial Proton Dynamics

Reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins are a unique type of fluorescent protein in which the protonation state of the chromophore depends inversely on pH. This means that at high pH, the chromophore is protonated, while at low pH, it is deprotonated. This reverse pH dependence is maintained even when the proteins are immobilized at the interface between solution and metal. However, their responses to the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) at the interface are not reversed.

In a study, researchers used this unique aspect of reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins to perform scanning-less, real-time visualization of interfacial proton dynamics during HER. They used a red fluorescence protein called dKeima, which exhibits reverse pH dependency. By using dKeima, the researchers were able to discriminate the HER-driven deprotonation effect from the solution pH effect.

The researchers found that the proton depletion pattern depended on the electrode configuration in composite structures with a catalyst. They also observed propagations of optical signals, which seemed to reflect long-range proton hopping confined to the metal-solution interface. This suggests that reverse pH-dependent fluorescent proteins can be used as a tool for spatiotemporal analysis of interfacial proton dynamics.

This research is expected to contribute to a better understanding of the HER process and ultimately to the safe and efficient production of molecular hydrogen.

Source: No specific source was provided.

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

NASA Pu'e Ata o Toega Stellar Explosion

Oketopa 18, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

Le Lumana'i o le Ola i fafo: Fuafuaina o Nofo mo Faamafanafanaga ma le Soifua manuia

Oketopa 18, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

Vaila'i tioata Quartz i le Atemosifia o le Exoplanet

Oketopa 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

saienisi

NASA Pu'e Ata o Toega Stellar Explosion

Oketopa 18, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Le Lumana'i o le Ola i fafo: Fuafuaina o Nofo mo Faamafanafanaga ma le Soifua manuia

Oketopa 18, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Vaila'i tioata Quartz i le Atemosifia o le Exoplanet

Oketopa 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Ua Fa'amata'utia e le Afā o le La le Lalolagi A'o Fa'alatalataina le Tu'i'esea o le Coronial Mass Ejection

Oketopa 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga