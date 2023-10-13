Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Tagata su'esu'e a Rochester o lo'o fa'atupuina ni mea'ai ata e sui ai Gyroscopes i Drones

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oketopa 13, 2023
Tagata su'esu'e a Rochester o lo'o fa'atupuina ni mea'ai ata e sui ai Gyroscopes i Drones

Researchers at the University of Rochester are working on developing photonic chips that can replace the gyroscopes currently used in drones. By leveraging a quantum technique known as weak value amplification, these chips could provide the same level of sensitivity as bulk optical gyroscopes, but in a compact, handheld form. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize navigation for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), allowing them to fly in areas where GPS signals are jammed or unavailable.

Jaime Cardenas, an associate professor at the Institute of Optics, has received a grant from the National Science Foundation to lead this research project until 2026. Currently, gyroscopes used in advanced drones rely on spools of fiber several kilometers long or have limited dynamic range. The trade-off between size and performance has hindered the development of ultracompact navigation-grade gyroscopes. Cardenas aims to overcome this limitation by implementing weak value amplification on a small photonic chip with a high-quality factor ring resonator.

Weak value amplification offers advantages over traditional methods as it enhances the signal of an interferometric measurement without amplifying technical noise. While previous demonstrations of weak value amplification required complex lab setups, Cardenas and his team aim to achieve this technique on a compact photonic chip. This would allow for the development of smaller, more robust gyroscopes suitable for navigation purposes.

In addition to the technical aspects of the project, Cardenas plans to collaborate with the University’s David T. Kearns Center for Leadership and Diversity. They aim to involve underrepresented groups and provide research experiences for high school students from the Rochester City School District, inspiring their interest in STEM careers.

This research has the potential to significantly improve drone navigation and expand the applications of unmanned aerial vehicles in various industries.

punaoa:
– University of Rochester
– National Science Foundation

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le Heliosphere: Ose Pulu Tele o Lo'o Siosiomia ai La Tatou La

Oketopa 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki: Mea e Manaomia ona E Iloa

Oketopa 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Ua maua e le NASA le Asteroid o lo'o latalata atu i le lalolagi

Oketopa 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le Heliosphere: Ose Pulu Tele o Lo'o Siosiomia ai La Tatou La

Oketopa 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki: Mea e Manaomia ona E Iloa

Oketopa 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Ua maua e le NASA le Asteroid o lo'o latalata atu i le lalolagi

Oketopa 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Le Sailiga Lilo mo le paneta iva: mea moni po o talafatu?

Oketopa 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga