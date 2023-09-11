Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Asteroid Bennu: O le NASA's OSIRIS-REx Va'a Va'alele ua latalata i le tu'uina atu o fa'ata'ita'iga i le lalolagi

Kaperielu Botha

Setema 11, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is on its way back to Earth carrying a collection of asteroid bits and pieces from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft was launched in 2016 and has spent the past seven years collecting samples from the ancient rubble pile. Bennu has a small chance of colliding with Earth in the late 22nd century, which is why NASA deemed it a possible security risk and sent OSIRIS-REx on this mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to deliver the samples to the Department of Defense’s Dugway Proving Ground in Utah on September 24, 2021.

Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the OSIRIS-REx mission, confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health and ready for the sample delivery. Extensive practice sessions have been conducted to ensure the proper handling of the samples once they reach Earth. Recovery teams have gone through various scenarios, including finding the capsule upside down or in a puddle of water. The goal is to have all procedures scripted to ensure a smooth and successful retrieval.

The capsule containing the samples will be picked up by a helicopter and transported to a specially created clean room within the Utah Test and Training Range. From there, it will be transported by aircraft to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will undergo further analysis.

The exact amount of asteroid material collected by OSIRIS-REx is uncertain due to a measurement error. The team estimates that the spacecraft has snagged between 5.26 to 12.34 ounces (149 to 350 grams) of Bennu, surpassing the mission requirement of 60 grams (2.1 ounces).

Dante Lauretta, who has been involved with the OSIRIS-REx project for 20 years, expressed his excitement at finally seeing the samples. He described it as a surreal experience and a culmination of years of hard work. The analysis of the samples will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system’s formation and could potentially reveal clues about the origin of life on Earth.

Kaperielu Botha

