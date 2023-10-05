Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Manu e Uila I lalo ole Malamalama UV: Ose Su'esu'ega Mata'ina

ByKaperielu Botha

Oketopa 5, 2023
Manu e Uila I lalo ole Malamalama UV: Ose Su'esu'ega Mata'ina

A recent study conducted by Kenny Travouillon and his team of researchers in Australia has revealed a fascinating fact about certain animals – they glow under UV light. In their paper, the researchers identified 125 animals across all 27 orders of mammals that exhibit this unique characteristic. Surprisingly, some well-known Australian creatures, such as wombats, platypuses, and koalas, were among the UV glow-in-the-dark animals.

According to Travouillon, animals with white or very light-colored fur and pale skin tend to glow under UV light. This phenomenon appears to be widespread among mammal species. He likened it to lighter hair glowing under nightclub lights, suggesting that the fluorescence in these animals may serve to enhance visual signaling, particularly for nocturnal species.

Although the researchers did not establish a definitive reason for this fluorescence, they hypothesize that it may be a means of making the animals’ skin and fur appear brighter. This brightness could potentially help with communication and recognition among individuals, especially in low-light conditions.

As for the benefits of being an animal that glows under UV light, Travouillon admits that it remains unclear. Further research is needed to explore the advantages, if any, that these animals derive from their glowing characteristics.

This intriguing revelation sheds light on the diverse and often surprising adaptations found in the animal kingdom. It is a reminder that there is still much to discover and understand about the natural world and its inhabitants.

punaoa:
– Uluai tala: [puna]
– Newsable podcast interview: [source]

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le Taua ole Fa'atagaga Kuki ma Fa'alilolilo ile Fa'atauga ile Initaneti

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Cosmic Cliffs: Fa'ailoaina le Fanau mai o Fetu Natia

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

O le Fa'au'uga o lo'o soso'o a le Rover: Jurabi Point

Oketopa 7, 2023 Kaperielu Botha

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le Taua ole Fa'atagaga Kuki ma Fa'alilolilo ile Fa'atauga ile Initaneti

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Cosmic Cliffs: Fa'ailoaina le Fanau mai o Fetu Natia

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le Fa'au'uga o lo'o soso'o a le Rover: Jurabi Point

Oketopa 7, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Jamess Webb Space Telescope o loʻo faʻaalia ai mea faʻateʻia e uiga i uluai aniva

Oketopa 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga