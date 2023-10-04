Microneedle Sensors e mafai ai ona mata'ituina le mata'ituina o tulaga o vaila'au

Microneedle sensors offer a minimally invasive and ongoing method of molecular monitoring, providing real-time information on the status of diseases and their treatments. These sensors could revolutionize the field of pharmaceutical wearables, allowing for tailored treatments based on individual patient pharmacokinetics.

Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have developed a wearable sensor patch that can continuously monitor the levels of medication in the body. They focused specifically on vancomycin, an antibiotic used as a last resort to treat severe bacterial infections. Vancomycin has a narrow therapeutic range, making continuous monitoring critical to ensure effective treatment without harming the patient.

The sensor system utilizes insulin pen-style microneedles combined with nanoscale sensors. The researchers chemically attached nanoscale sensors, known as aptamers, to gold wires on the surface of the microneedles. These aptamers are DNA strands that change shape when they bind to vancomycin, affecting the electrical current detected by the sensor system.

The team successfully tested the microneedle sensors in a saline solution mimicking the conditions inside the body, as well as in undiluted cow blood. The system was able to detect the presence of vancomycin in both scenarios. The researchers also inserted the sensor patch into pig skin to assess its function after being inserted into the body.

Future applications of this technology may include tracking other molecules, such as cytokines, that undergo significant changes during infections. The ability to monitor changes in real-time could speed up diagnosis and aid in emergency scenarios.

One challenge that the researchers are addressing is signal interference caused by substances in the blood and skin. They have identified fibrinogen, a molecule involved in blood clotting, as a leading cause of interference. Understanding and mitigating these factors will improve the accuracy of the sensor system.

This microneedle sensor system has the potential to revolutionize the way medication levels are monitored, allowing for personalized and real-time treatments.

punaoa:

– Biosensors and Bioelectronics journal: Alex M. Downs, Adam Bolotsky, Bryan M. Weaver et al. Microneedle electrochemical aptamer-based sensing: Real-time small molecule measurements using sensor-embedded, commercially-available stainless steel microneedles. DOI: 10.1016/j.bios.2023.115408