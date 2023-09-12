Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

O le NASA's Lucy Spacecraft na pueina ata muamua o Asteroid Dinkinesh

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 12, 2023
O le NASA's Lucy Spacecraft na pueina ata muamua o Asteroid Dinkinesh

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has successfully captured its first images of the main belt asteroid, Dinkinesh. This is the first of the 10 asteroids that Lucy will study over a period of 12 years. Currently located 14 million miles away from Dinkinesh, Lucy will come within 265 miles of the asteroid on November 1, 2023, using the close encounter to test its systems.

The images taken by Lucy show a small dot moving against the background of stars, representing Dinkinesh. These images were captured on September 2 and 5, 2023. The spacecraft will continue to approach Dinkinesh over the next two months until its closest approach.

During this time, the Lucy team will test out spacecraft systems and procedures, with a focus on the terminal tracking system. This system is designed to keep the asteroid within the instruments’ field of view as the spacecraft passes by at a speed of 10,000 mph.

To ensure an accurate flyby, Lucy will continue to image the asteroid using its optical navigation program. This program determines the relative position of Lucy and Dinkinesh by comparing the asteroid’s apparent position against the star background. However, it is important to note that Dinkinesh will not show surface detail until the day of the encounter, as it will remain an unresolved point of light during the approach.

The images captured by Lucy were taken using its high-resolution camera, the L’LORRI instrument, provided by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. The principal investigator of the Lucy mission, Hal Levison, is based in Boulder, Colorado, and the mission is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. The spacecraft itself was built by Lockheed Martin Space in Colorado.

punaoa:
– NASA Official Website: NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Captures Its First Images of Asteroid Dinkinesh
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

saienisi

O Fetuaiga Lilo o Mea Pogisa ma le Mea Pogisa Leai Fetu Halo

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Fa'ata'ita'i Fa'ata'ita'i E sili atu ona faigofie ona va'ai i foliga e le o iai, su'esu'e su'esu'e

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

E Su'esu'e e Tagata Vaitafe Fa'ailoga Fa'ailoga o le Ola i le Exoplanet K2-18 b

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua e misia

Tekonolosi

Fa'apena Mata'i Matagofie Fa'ailoga Fa'ateleina Fa'ateleina Fa'atau Fa'atau E ui i le Taulai i luga ole Initaneti

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Le Fa'ailoga Apple iPhone 15 Fa'alauiloa Mea na Tu'ua Tagata Va'ai Fa'anoanoa

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Malamalama i le Ponesi Fa'atinoga a le VALORANT: Fa'afefea ona Fa'aoga ma Mea e Tatau Ona E Iloa

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Record Low Antarctic Sea Ice Indicates Shift to New Regime

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga