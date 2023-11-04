Le Sailiga Maofa o le Binary Asteroid System

NASA’s groundbreaking mission to study the Trojan asteroids, known as the Lucy Mission, has recently unveiled an extraordinary finding. During its initial flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh, the spacecraft Lucy discovered that Dinkinesh is not a solitary object but rather a mesmerizing binary system. In an astonishing revelation, Lucy captured images of a small 220m-wide satellite gracefully orbiting the main asteroid.

The primary asteroid, Dinkinesh, measures approximately a half-mile (790 meters) in diameter, while its miniature companion boasts a mere one-tenth of a mile (220 meters). These extraordinary images, transmitted back to Earth, have astounded astronomers and sparked immense excitement within the scientific community.

Keith Noll, an astronomer and Lucy project scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, expressed their enthusiasm by stating, “We knew this was going to be the smallest main belt asteroid we’d ever seen up close. The fact that there are two makes it more exciting.” This revelation highlights the significance of Dinkinesh and its newfound moon within the vast expanse of the main asteroid belt, nestled between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, a staggering 300 million miles (480 million kilometers) from Earth.

The naming of Dinkinesh holds special meaning, as the principal investigator for Lucy from Southwest Research Institute, Han Levinson, proclaimed, “Asteroid Dinkinesh truly lived up to its name; it is certainly marvelous.” In Ethiopian Amharic, Dinkinesh translates to “you are marvelous,” paying homage to the awe-inspiring nature of this binary asteroid system.

While the images captured by Lucy showcase the spacecraft’s exceptional capabilities, the team eagerly awaits the downlink of the remaining encounter data. This invaluable information will be used to evaluate the spacecraft’s performance in preparation for the next close encounter with the main belt asteroid Donaldjohanson in 2025.

With its sights set on exploring the Trojan asteroids, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is on a quest to unravel the mysteries of the outer solar system. These enigmatic asteroids, believed to consist of ancient material that contributed to the formation of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, hold significant insights into the early days of our solar system, more than 4 billion years ago.

FAQ:

1. What is a binary asteroid system?

– A binary asteroid system is a pair of asteroids that orbit around a common center of mass.

2. How far is Dinkinesh from Earth?

– Dinkinesh is located approximately 300 million miles (480 million kilometers) from Earth.

3. What does the name Dinkinesh mean?

– In Ethiopian Amharic, Dinkinesh means “you are marvelous.”

4. What are Trojan asteroids?

– Trojan asteroids are a group of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit and are believed to contain ancient material from the early solar system.

