NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Begins Journey to Jupiter, Encounter with First Asteroid

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has embarked on its ambitious mission to explore the Trojan asteroids near Jupiter. The spacecraft recently completed a flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh, marking the first encounter on its journey.

Dinkinesh, located approximately 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt, served as a test run for Lucy’s instruments before reaching the more significant targets ahead. Although Dinkinesh measures just half a mile across, it paves the way for the exploration of larger asteroids that lie in wait.

Lucy’s primary objective is to study the Trojans, believed to be remnants of the early solar system. These swarms of unexplored asteroids orbit near Jupiter and are considered to be time capsules of the solar system’s inception. The spacecraft will pass by eight Trojans, estimated to be 10 to 100 times larger than Dinkinesh, before concluding its mission in 2033.

Hal Levison, the lead scientist at the Southwest Research Institute, expressed excitement about the encounter. Dinkinesh was previously an unresolved smudge in telescopic observations. Now, Lucy’s close proximity provides an opportunity to gather valuable data and images.

Named after the famous 3.2 million-year-old skeletal remains found in Ethiopia, Lucy will continue its journey and encounter an asteroid named after one of the fossil Lucy’s discoverers, Donald Johanson.

Despite a loose solar wing on the spacecraft, flight controllers believe it to be stable enough to complete the mission successfully. While Lucy won’t collect samples or make pitstops, it will transmit its findings back to Earth over the next week, sharing an unprecedented view of these celestial bodies.

With recent strides in asteroid exploration, including sample returns and missions to unique asteroids like Psyche, NASA’s Lucy mission adds another dimension to our understanding of the solar system’s history.

FAQ:

Q: What is Lucy’s main objective?

A: Lucy aims to study the Trojans, the swarms of asteroids near Jupiter that provide insights into the early solar system.

Q: How many asteroids will Lucy visit?

A: Lucy will pass by eight Trojans, believed to be significantly larger than the recently encountered Dinkinesh.

Q: Will Lucy collect samples?

A: No, Lucy’s mission is focused on observation and data collection.