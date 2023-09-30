NASA Fa'alautele Fa'agaio'iga o Va'a Va'alele a New Horizons mo Fa'asaienisi Tele

NASA has announced the extension of operations for its New Horizons spacecraft until late this decade. The spacecraft, currently approved for operations until the end of fiscal year 2024, will continue its mission until it exits the Kuiper Belt, which is expected around the end of the decade. This extension will allow for the collection of heliophysics data as the spacecraft heads out of the solar system.

The extended mission also opens up the possibility of another Kuiper Belt object flyby like the successful flyby of Arrokoth in 2019. Although there are currently no identified objects within range, the spacecraft could potentially conduct a close flyby in the future if such an object is discovered.

This decision comes after initial plans to transfer the New Horizons mission to NASA’s heliophysics division were met with opposition from the mission’s principal investigator, Alan Stern. Stern argued that this move would prevent further work in planetary science by the original mission team. The new extended mission will now be jointly managed by NASA’s heliophysics and planetary science divisions, primarily funded by planetary science.

The extension of the New Horizons mission allows for continued exploration of the Kuiper Belt and the outer heliosphere, two significant scientific areas NASA is pioneering. The spacecraft’s unique position in the solar system provides opportunities for multidisciplinary science and can help answer important questions about the heliosphere.

However, the budget impact of the extended mission will need to be assessed, as it may affect research and analysis funding for other planetary missions. Future projects may be impacted due to the allocation of resources towards the New Horizons mission.

Overall, NASA’s decision to extend the operations of the New Horizons spacecraft ensures ongoing scientific exploration and the potential for new discoveries in the outer regions of our solar system.

punaoa:

– NASA Extends Operations of New Horizons Spacecraft for Multidisciplinary Science – NASA Science

– “New Horizons heading out of solar system on heliophysics mission” – SpaceNews