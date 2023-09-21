Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Le Lumana'i o le Vateatea Fa'ava-o-malo: NASA Fautuaina le US Deorbit Vehicle

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setema 21, 2023
Le Lumana'i o le Vateatea Fa'ava-o-malo: NASA Fautuaina le US Deorbit Vehicle

NASA has announced plans to retire the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of the decade. As part of the station’s planned retirement, NASA has proposed the development of the US Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), a spacecraft designed to safely deorbit the ISS. The ISS, a joint venture of five space agencies, has been in operation since 1998 and is set to continue until 2030, with Russia committing until at least 2028.

The safe deorbit of the ISS is a shared responsibility of all five space agencies, with the goal of avoiding populated areas. In preparation for the retirement of the ISS, NASA is seeking to transition its operations in low Earth orbit to commercially-owned and operated platforms. This shift aims to ensure continued access and presence in space for research, technology development, and international collaboration.

Previous strategies for deorbiting the ISS involved using multiple Roscosmos Progress spacecraft. However, recent evaluations have led NASA to propose the development of a new spacecraft, the USDV, which would provide more robust capabilities for responsible deorbit. The USDV will focus on the final deorbit activity and may either be a new spacecraft design or a modification of an existing spacecraft. It will be designed to function on its first flight and have sufficient redundancy and anomaly recovery capability to carry out the critical deorbit burn.

Developing the USDV will be a complex and time-consuming effort, requiring years of development, testing, and certification. However, this proposed spacecraft represents a significant shift in NASA’s approach to deorbiting the ISS and ensures a safe and controlled decommissioning of the space station.

punaoa:
– NASA proposes deorbit vehicle for International Space Station retirement. (2023, September 21). India Today.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faatatau Post

saienisi

O loʻo faʻaauauina e le ISRO le taumafai e faʻatūina fesoʻotaʻiga ma Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma Rover

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saienisi

Fa'anoanoa Frank Rubio Va'aiga Vaita'i Va'aiga Fa'ateleina Misiona

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saienisi

Tagata su'esu'e e fa'atupu mea fa'aola e aunoa ma le biochemistry ma le mata'ituina o le Evolutionary Principle

Setema 24, 2023 Kaperielu Botha

Ua e misia

saienisi

O loʻo faʻaauauina e le ISRO le taumafai e faʻatūina fesoʻotaʻiga ma Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma Rover

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Fa'anoanoa Frank Rubio Va'aiga Vaita'i Va'aiga Fa'ateleina Misiona

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Tagata su'esu'e e fa'atupu mea fa'aola e aunoa ma le biochemistry ma le mata'ituina o le Evolutionary Principle

Setema 24, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Caribbean Box Jellyfish Aoao e Aloese Mai Faalavelave

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga