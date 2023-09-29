Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

NASA has announced that it is postponing the launch of its Psyche asteroid mission by a week in order to update the configuration of the spacecraft’s thrusters. The launch, originally scheduled for October 5th, has now been rescheduled for October 12th. The spacecraft will be launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

The delay is necessary to allow engineers more time to verify the parameters used for nitrogen cold-gas thrusters that orient the spacecraft. These parameters needed to be changed after it was determined that the thrusters would operate at warmer temperatures than initially predicted. Ensuring that the thrusters operate within temperature limits is essential for the long-term health of the units.

Laurie Leshin, director of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, stated that while the thrusters are not the main propulsion system, they are still crucial, especially immediately after launch. The team is confident that they will be able to address this concern and proceed with the launch.

The delay will reduce the launch period for the Psyche mission from three weeks to two weeks. The spacecraft will have daily launch opportunities from October 12th to 25th. The mission aims to study the main belt asteroid Psyche, which is primarily made of metal. The spacecraft will spend two years in a series of progressively lower orbits around the asteroid to study its structure and composition.

The delay in the launch has resulted in an increase in the mission’s cost from just under $1 billion to $1.2 billion. Additionally, the spacecraft’s arrival at the asteroid has been pushed back from 2026 to 2029.

Despite the delay, the Psyche mission has been classified as an “excepted” activity, meaning it will be allowed to proceed even if there is a government shutdown. The likelihood of a shutdown is increasing as the House and the Senate have yet to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government temporarily.

Punaoa: NASA