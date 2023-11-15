O se suʻesuʻega fou ua faʻaalia ai ni faʻamatalaga faʻateʻia i le Evolution of Exoplanets

A recent study conducted by scientists using NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope has shed new light on the mysterious “missing” exoplanets that fall between the categories of super-Earths and sub-Neptunes. These exoplanets appear to be shrinking and losing their atmospheres, and the study suggests that the cores of these planets are the culprit.

Exoplanets come in various sizes, ranging from small, rocky planets to massive gas giants. However, scientists have noticed a curious absence of planets that are about 1.5 to 2 times the size of Earth. This gap has puzzled researchers for some time, but they now believe that these missing exoplanets may be sub-Neptunes that have lost their atmospheres over time.

The study proposes two potential mechanisms for this phenomenon: core-powered mass loss and photoevaporation. Core-powered mass loss occurs when radiation emitted from a planet’s hot core gradually pushes its atmosphere away, while photoevaporation happens when the planet’s atmosphere is blown away by the intense radiation from its host star.

Lead author of the study, Jessie Christiansen, explained that if a planet lacks sufficient mass and gravitational force, it cannot hold onto its atmosphere and will ultimately shrink down in size. However, the exact process by which these planets lose their atmospheres has remained a mystery. The new study provides evidence in support of core-powered mass loss as the most likely explanation.

The researchers examined two star clusters, Praesepe and Hyades, using data from NASA’s K2 mission. These clusters are between 600 and 800 million years old, making them the perfect test subjects. By comparing the number of sub-Neptune planets in these clusters to older stars, the scientists were able to infer that photoevaporation had not occurred in Praesepe and Hyades. This implies that core-powered mass loss is the dominant mechanism for these planets.

Interestingly, the researchers discovered that nearly 100% of stars in Praesepe and Hyades still have sub-Neptune planets or planet candidates in their orbits, indicating that these planets have managed to retain their atmospheres. In contrast, only 25% of stars in older clusters (over 800 million years old) have orbiting sub-Neptunes.

This study offers valuable insights into the evolution of exoplanets and helps explain the missing exoplanets between super-Earths and sub-Neptunes. Further research in this field could bring us closer to understanding the complex processes that shape these distant worlds.

Fesili e Masani ona Fesiligia

What are exoplanets?

Exoplanets are planets that orbit stars outside of our solar system. They come in various sizes and compositions, offering scientists a glimpse into the vastness of the universe.

What is the “missing” exoplanet gap?

The missing exoplanet gap refers to the absence of planets that fall between the size range of super-Earths and sub-Neptunes. Scientists have been perplexed by this gap and have been investigating the reasons behind it.

How do exoplanets lose their atmospheres?

Exoplanets can lose their atmospheres through mechanisms such as core-powered mass loss and photoevaporation. In core-powered mass loss, radiation from a planet’s hot core gradually pushes its atmosphere away. Photoevaporation occurs when a planet’s atmosphere is blown away by the intense radiation from its host star.

What did the recent study reveal about these missing exoplanets?

The study suggests that the missing exoplanets may be sub-Neptunes that have lost their atmospheres over time. By comparing data from star clusters of different ages, the researchers found evidence supporting core-powered mass loss as the dominant mechanism for the shrinking and disappearance of these planets’ atmospheres.