Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Ua toe foʻi le NASA Astronaut i le Lalolagi ina ua maeʻa le Misiona Sueina Faʻamaumauga i Avanoa

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 27, 2023
Ua toe foʻi le NASA Astronaut i le Lalolagi ina ua maeʻa le Misiona Sueina Faʻamaumauga i Avanoa

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has successfully landed back on Earth after spending more than a year in space. Rubio, along with his Russian colleagues Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. This marked the end of an unexpected journey for Rubio, who was originally scheduled to spend six months aboard the International Space Station but ended up spending a total of 371 days in space due to a coolant leak on his original ride.

Rubio’s extended stay set a new record for the longest time a U.S. astronaut has ever spent in microgravity. He also became the first American to spend an entire calendar year in orbit. Additionally, this mission was Rubio’s first journey to space since being selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, and he became the first astronaut of Salvadoran origin to travel to low-Earth orbit.

In an interview with CNN, Rubio expressed that if he had known his stay on the space station would be twice as long as initially planned, he may have declined the assignment due to important family events. Now, Rubio is expected to make the journey back home from the landing site in Kazakhstan, first flying to Karaganda before boarding a flight to Houston.

Throughout the mission, Rubio and his crewmates traveled a total of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth.

Punaoa: CNN

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O Lologa Anamua o Vaitafe i Gangetic Plain e Maua ai Malamalamaga i Lologa Sili i le Lumanai

Setema 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga