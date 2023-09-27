Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Fa'ataina o Li'o Fa'afagogo Mata'utia i le Itulagi

ByKaperielu Botha

Setema 27, 2023
Fa'ataina o Li'o Fa'afagogo Mata'utia i le Itulagi

A new study has revealed that mysterious circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not only present in Namibia and Australia, but also across 250 locations in 15 different countries. Scientists have been perplexed by these enigmatic patterns of bare soil surrounded by vegetation rings for decades, and multiple theories have been proposed to explain their formation.

Using artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images, researchers have identified 263 sites worldwide where similar patterns have been observed. This discovery suggests that fairy circles are far more common than previously thought, expanding beyond their initial known locations.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, highlights the importance of understanding the causes and ecological significance of these vegetation patterns. According to co-author Emilio Guirado, analyzing the impact of fairy circles on ecosystems and identifying the environmental factors that determine their distribution is crucial.

The research found that specific combinations of soil and climate characteristics, such as low nitrogen content and average rainfall below 200 mm/year, are associated with the presence of fairy circles. Moreover, factors like albedo and the state of aquifers, which had not been previously considered, were taken into account in this study.

The study emphasizes the potential impact of human activities, particularly groundwater extraction, on the formation of fairy circles. Massive use of groundwater in arid areas may disrupt these unique patterns.

In addition to shedding light on the global prevalence of fairy circles, the findings offer opportunities for further research. The study suggests that these patterns on the soil could serve as indicators of ecosystem degradation resulting from the ongoing climate crisis.

The researchers have also created a global atlas of fairy circles and a database, which could be valuable in investigating the resilience of these vegetation patterns to climate change and other disturbances.

Overall, this study brings us a step closer to unraveling the mystery of fairy circles and understanding their ecological significance on a global scale.

punaoa:
– Universidad de Alicante (UA) in Spain
– Study published in PNAS

By Kaperielu Botha

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

saienisi

Ua tolopo e le NASA le fa'alauiloaina o le Misiona a le Psyche Asteroid e fa'afou ai le fa'aogaina o le Thruster

Setema 29, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le mauaina o se Laumei Fagogo Anamua e Maua ai le Malamalamaga i Tala Fa'asolopito

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Malamalama i Kuki ma Faiga Fa'alilolilo

Setema 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O Lologa Anamua o Vaitafe i Gangetic Plain e Maua ai Malamalamaga i Lologa Sili i le Lumanai

Setema 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga