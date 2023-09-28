Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Fa'ata'ita'iga Fa'a-Matematika Fa'aalia Fa'ata'ita'iga ma Fa'agaioiga o Sua

Setema 28, 2023
Researchers at the University of Bristol have uncovered a link between the formation of zebra stripes and the swimming motion of sperm. Building on the ideas of mathematician Alan Turing, who proposed the concept of reaction-diffusion systems, the team analyzed the patterns created by the flagellum of sperm. These patterns, which resemble those found in chemical reactions, are driven by the motion of molecular motors in the flagellum. By simulating the flagellar beat with reaction-diffusion dynamics, the researchers were able to capture the observed movements of sperm and Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a type of green algae.

While reaction-diffusion models have been debated by biologists due to their simplification of complex biological processes, they provide a valuable tool for understanding the swiveling motion of sperm tails. The researchers’ minimal model accurately represented the beating patterns of flagella, and the simulations were compared to experimental data to validate their findings.

This research not only sheds light on the intricate workings of sperm motility but also suggests that nature follows similar patterns and solutions across different species. Understanding sperm motion is crucial for investigating male fertility, and the findings of this study have significant implications in that regard.

The study, which explores the connection between flagella patterns and motion in sperm, has been published in Nature Communications.

punaoa:
– Iunivesite o Bristol
– Fesootaiga Natura

