Auai i Fa'afiafiaga Fa'ava-o-Malo: Mataituina Faava-o-malo o le Po o le Masina

Every year, NASA organizes an extraordinary event that brings together people from all around the world to observe the Moon – virtually. International Observe the Moon Night is an annual public celebration that aims to unite Moon enthusiasts, promote lunar science and exploration, and honor our cultural and personal connections to Earth’s celestial companion.

The beauty of this event lies in its accessibility. Regardless of your location, you can participate in the lunar festivities. You have the option to attend or host virtual or in-person events, or simply observe the Moon from the comfort of your own home. The global lunar community comes together through various platforms such as the event’s Facebook page, social media channels using #ObserveTheMoon, and the International Observe the Moon Night Flickr group.

NASA has outlined several objectives for this event. Firstly, it serves as a celebration, bringing together people from all over the world who share a passion for the Moon. It also aims to raise awareness of NASA’s lunar programs, making lunar science and exploration more accessible to the public. Furthermore, International Observe the Moon Night empowers individuals to explore the realm of Moon and space science, using Earth’s Moon as a starting point for their journey of discovery.

The event encourages the sharing of Moon-inspired stories, images, artwork, and more, fostering a creative connection to our celestial neighbor. By sparking interest in lunar observation, International Observe the Moon Night extends its impact to the broader sky and the world around us, inspiring ongoing exploration.

So mark your calendars! This year’s International Observe the Moon Night event can be witnessed through the NASA TV Broadcast. Tune in at 7 p.m. EDT / 23:00 UTC on October 21, 2023, and join the global lunar community on an enchanting journey of discovery and appreciation for the Moon.

punaoa:

-NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission, the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and other NASA and astronomical organizations.