Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Malamalamaga i le Biodiversity o Annelids i le Clarion-Clipperton Sone

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 19, 2023
Malamalamaga i le Biodiversity o Annelids i le Clarion-Clipperton Sone

A recent study has provided new insights into the biodiversity of annelids in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), the world’s largest deep-sea mineral exploration region. Annelids, which include worms, are one of the largest groups of macroinvertebrates found in the mud covering the sea floor of the CCZ.

The researchers from the University of Gothenburg and the Natural History Museum London used a combination of traditional morphological approaches and modern molecular techniques to identify over 300 species of annelids in the CCZ. This includes 129 species across 22 annelid families, many of which are considered to be new to science.

Understanding the biodiversity of the CCZ is important for informing the protection of these unique ecosystems, especially as commercial deep-sea mining operations in the area may be imminent. Taxonomy, the classification of organisms, is crucial for this understanding. Unfortunately, soft-bodied annelids are often damaged during collection, making traditional morphological approaches limited. Therefore, DNA techniques are increasingly being used to complement morphological identification.

The researchers have made a significant effort to publish and share their annelid data to benefit the wider scientific community and stakeholders involved in decision-making about deep-sea mining. Their checklist of CCZ annelids, although still partial, is an important step towards creating field guides for the area’s wildlife.

As the International Seabed Authority considers mining applications for the CCZ, the use of biological data for environmental management has become more crucial than ever. This study contributes to closing the knowledge gap about the biodiversity of the CCZ and highlights the need for further research and protection measures in these unique deep-sea habitats.

punaoa:

“Insights into the biodiversity of annelids in the world’s largest deep-sea mineral exploration region.” Phys.org. Retrieved from [source].

Helena Wiklund et al. “Checklist of newly-vouchered annelid taxa from the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, central Pacific Ocean, based on morphology and genetic delimitation.” Biodiversity Data Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3897/BDJ.11.e86921.

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le Matagofie Matagofie ma Fa'asaienisi Avanoa o Shackleton Crater i luga o le Moon

Setema 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

O loʻo faʻaauauina e le ISRO le taumafai e faʻatūina fesoʻotaʻiga ma Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma Rover

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
saienisi

Fa'anoanoa Frank Rubio Va'aiga Vaita'i Va'aiga Fa'ateleina Misiona

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le Matagofie Matagofie ma Fa'asaienisi Avanoa o Shackleton Crater i luga o le Moon

Setema 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O loʻo faʻaauauina e le ISRO le taumafai e faʻatūina fesoʻotaʻiga ma Chandrayaan-3 Lander ma Rover

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Fa'anoanoa Frank Rubio Va'aiga Vaita'i Va'aiga Fa'ateleina Misiona

Setema 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Tagata su'esu'e e fa'atupu mea fa'aola e aunoa ma le biochemistry ma le mata'ituina o le Evolutionary Principle

Setema 24, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga