Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

ByMampho Brescia

Setema 11, 2023
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Lander and Rover Spotted by Fellow Lunar Probe

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which successfully landed on the moon on August 23, 2022, has been captured in new images taken by another Indian spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2, which has been in lunar orbit since 2019. The images, released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), show the lander on the lunar surface.

Although the Chandrayaan-3 lander is currently inactive due to the darkness on the near side of the moon, it is expected to come out of hibernation and resume its activities once sunlight reappears. Officials from ISRO have confirmed that the lander and its rover, Pragyan, have achieved all their major objectives, including the successful deployment of the rover and capturing pictures of the surrounding area.

This is not the first time that the Indian moon mission has been observed from space. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which takes high-definition images of the moon, also captured the Chandrayaan-3 mission earlier this month.

India is now the fourth country to have successfully landed on the moon, following the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. However, more moon missions are planned for the future. NASA, through its Artemis program, has funded several robotic missions with the goal of establishing a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

One of the main objectives of these missions is to study the ice deposits located at the moon’s south pole. NASA intends to use this lunar ice to support its astronauts and machinery by setting up bases in the area. Other countries, including India, are also targeting the moon’s south pole for further exploration.

While there have been recent unsuccessful attempts by Russia, Israel, and Japan to land on the moon, the Chandrayaan-3 mission represents India’s successful entry into the lunar exploration field.

punaoa:
– ISRO
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Na fa'afefea ona afua mai le tauau ma le tulilima o le tagata mai le alu ifo o la'au

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

Fa'amatalaga Fou Fautuaina Avanoa mo Suavai ile Exoplanet K2-18b

Setema 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
saienisi

Fa'ate'ia Su'esu'ega Fa'aalia Fa'amatalaga Fou ile Polar Ring Galaxies

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua e misia

tala

O le iPhone 15 fou ma le Apple Watch na faʻasalalau e Apple

Setema 13, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
tala

Galuega 5.3 Aso: Le tau o le iPhone 15 Pro i le US

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

Su'esu'eina o Faiga Fa'afiafiaina o iOS 17 ma macOS Sonoma

Setema 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Faamatalaga
Tekonolosi

BGMI Redeem Codes mo Setema 13: Maua Fa'ailoga Fa'afiafia mo Battlegrounds Mobile Initia

Setema 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga