saienisi

O le Hubble Space Telescope e pu'eina Ata Mata'ina o Aniva Feto'ai

ByRobert Andrew

Setema 27, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope recently captured a breathtaking image of two colliding galaxies located 465 million light-years away from Earth. The image reveals a subtle “bridge” of gas connecting the galactic pair known as the Arp 107 system. The Hubble, a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency, utilized the Advanced Camera for Surveys to capture this mesmerizing view.

In the image, the larger galaxy, known as the Seyfert Galaxy, is seen on the left side. It displays a prominent spiral arm filled with vivid gas and dust surrounding its nucleus. The Seyfert Galaxy is particularly remarkable as it allows astronomers to observe radiation not just from its active galactic nucleus, but from the entire galaxy. This can be clearly seen in the image, with distinct spiral arms extending throughout the galaxy.

The active galactic nucleus of the Seyfert Galaxy emits a powerful glow caused by the inflow of material into the supermassive black hole at its core. The luminous spiral arm of the galaxy is brimming with young stars, their formation fueled by the abundant material drawn from the smaller companion galaxy visible to the right in the image.

The smaller galaxy, while presenting a radiant core, has relatively dim spiral arms due to its integration into the larger galaxy. Delicately hanging below the merging duo is the bridge of gas, a striking feature captured in the new Hubble image.

This image is part of a broader program aimed at studying a catalog of 338 extraordinary and enigmatic galaxies known as the Atlas of Strange Galaxy. The goal is to provide the public with captivating images of these objects, revealing the beauty and mysteries of our universe.

Source: Arab Times Kuwait English Daily.

