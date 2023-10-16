Soifuaga A'ai

Fa'ailoaina o Tekinolosi Fou ma le Malosi o AI

saienisi

Ua maua e le auva'a le fa'ama'i o loi i le Faletalimalo

ByRobert Andrew

Oketopa 16, 2023
Ua maua e le auva'a le fa'ama'i o loi i le Faletalimalo

A guest staying at the four-star Malmaison Hotel in Leith, Scotland, was disgusted to find his room infested with ants. David Maison, who was visiting Edinburgh for a birthday getaway, woke up to discover bugs in the bathroom before finding dozens of ants on his towel. The insects were believed to have emerged from a crack in the tiles.

Maison immediately notified hotel staff and uploaded a video of the infestation to social media. He emphasized the importance of addressing the health and safety concerns and urged the hotel to take immediate action. However, he claimed that the response he received from the hotel staff was lackluster, with a simple apology and no offer of compensation or resolution.

The presence of ants in hotel rooms can be distressing for guests, and it raises questions about cleanliness and maintenance standards. Ant infestations can potentially pose health risks as these insects can carry bacteria and allergens. Therefore, it is crucial for hotel management to address such issues promptly and effectively.

The Malmaison Hotel has stated that they are investigating the matter but has not provided further comments at this time. It is important for hotels to prioritize guest satisfaction and take swift action when confronted with such concerns to maintain their reputation and ensure a pleasant stay for their customers.

punaoa:

– Edinburgh Ola

By Robert Andrew

Faatatau Post

saienisi

Le mealilo ma le taua o Asteroids

Oketopa 17, 2023 Kaperielu Botha
saienisi

Sky High Pollution: Fa'ailoga ole Avanoa Lafoa'i Maua i le Lalolagi Stratosphere

Oketopa 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
saienisi

5 Atunuu Kanata mo Va'aiga Fetu Mata'ina

Oketopa 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua e misia

saienisi

Le mealilo ma le taua o Asteroids

Oketopa 17, 2023 Kaperielu Botha 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

Sky High Pollution: Fa'ailoga ole Avanoa Lafoa'i Maua i le Lalolagi Stratosphere

Oketopa 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

5 Atunuu Kanata mo Va'aiga Fetu Mata'ina

Oketopa 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Faamatalaga
saienisi

O le Annular Solar Eclipse na pu'eina mai le International Space Station

Oketopa 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Faamatalaga