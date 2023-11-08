Le A'afiaga o Fata Aisa Li'u i Mātū Greenland ile Si'itia ole Sami

A recent study reveals concerning findings about the last remaining ice shelves in Northern Greenland. Over the past four decades, these crucial barriers holding back the vast ice sheet have lost a third of their volume. The implications of this loss have prompted researchers to warn of “dramatic” sea level rise.

Ice shelves are expansive platforms of ice that form where glaciers or ice sheets flow down to a coastline and onto the ocean. They play a vital role in regulating the flow of ice into the ocean from glaciers that hold enough ice to potentially raise sea levels by 2.1 meters. Unfortunately, these ice shelves have experienced more than a 35 percent reduction in volume since 1978, with three of them collapsing entirely.

The study, published in Nature Communications, emphasizes the vulnerability of these ice shelves to further retreat and possible collapse due to continued global warming driven by fossil fuel pollution. The authors stress that the region in Northern Greenland holds the greatest potential to raise ocean levels, not just in the coming years but potentially over centuries.

While the melting of the ice shelves themselves does not directly contribute to sea level rise, they act as crucial “dams” that regulate the discharge of ice into the ocean from the ice sheet. If these natural barriers disintegrate, it could result in increased ice dumping into the oceans, leading to exacerbated sea level rise.

The implications of these findings are substantial. Glaciers in this region were previously believed to be stable compared to other parts of Greenland’s ice sheet. However, the study reveals that the weakening ice shelves have triggered glaciers to discharge more ice into the ocean due to warming from below by ocean temperatures. The impact is significant, with glaciers losing more ice than they gain.

The Greenland ice sheet is a significant contributor to the overall rise in global sea levels, accounting for approximately 17 percent of the observed increase between 2006 and 2018. The future of the poles and sea levels hinges on the decisions made by politicians to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

