NASA’s Kepler telescope has once again astounded astronomers with the discovery of a unique planetary system known as Kepler-385. This system, consisting of seven hot and massive planets, revolves around a star slightly larger and hotter than our Sun. Unlike the planets in our own solar system, each planet in Kepler-385 is larger than Earth yet smaller than Neptune, making them one-of-a-kind in terms of size.

Traditionally, planetary systems with more than six confirmed planets are incredibly rare, making Kepler-385 stand out among the crowd. Scientists have described this system as a remarkable finding, showcasing the capabilities of the Kepler mission in unveiling the mysteries of the universe.

As astronomers sifted through extensive data collected by the retired Kepler space telescope, they were able to compile a comprehensive catalog of exoplanets, highlighting the extraordinary properties of each system. This precise catalog has enabled researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the Kepler-385 system and its distinctive characteristics.

At the heart of Kepler-385 lies a Sun-like star that is 10% larger and 5% hotter than our own Sun. Surrounding this celestial body, two inner planets, slightly larger than Earth, are the likely rocky worlds with thin atmospheres. Meanwhile, the remaining five planets are significantly larger, boasting a radius twice the size of Earth and shrouded in thick atmospheres.

What sets this catalog apart is the improved measurements of stellar properties and enhanced calculations of planetary orbits. It has been observed that systems with multiple transiting planets tend to have more circular orbits compared to those with only a few planets.

While the Kepler mission formally ended in 2013, its extended mission, K2, continued until 2018, allowing for a wealth of data to be analyzed. This consistent analysis has provided scientists with a more comprehensive understanding of the vast exoplanet population within our galaxy.

Kepler-385 is a significant step towards unraveling the secrets of the universe, showcasing the diversity and complexity of planetary systems beyond our solar system. With each new discovery, astronomers gain valuable insights into the nature of exoplanets and expand our understanding of the universe we inhabit.

Fesili e masani ona fesiligia (Fesili)

1. How many planets are in the Kepler-385 system?

The Kepler-385 system consists of seven planets.

2. Are the planets in Kepler-385 larger or smaller than Earth?

The planets in Kepler-385 are larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune.

3. What is the size and temperature of the star in Kepler-385?

The star at the center of the Kepler-385 system is about 10% larger and 5% hotter than our Sun.

4. Do all the planets in Kepler-385 have thick atmospheres?

No, only the five larger planets in the Kepler-385 system are expected to have thick atmospheres.

5. How many confirmed exoplanet systems have more than six planets?

Kepler-385 is one of the few known exoplanetary systems that contain more than six verified planets.